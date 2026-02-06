Basant in Lahore: One killed, five injured in kite-flying incidents

A stray kite got entangled in the wires of an electric transformer in Lahore on February 6, 2026. — Reporter

LAHORE: A man lost his life, and at least five others were injured in separate kite-flying-related incidents across Lahore, rescue officials said on Friday.

Basant festival began in Lahore shortly after midnight on Thursday, following Punjab’s formal lift of a more than 20-year ban, with authorities claiming strict safety measures to prevent accidents linked to kite flying. The festival is being observed from February 6 to 8.

According to rescue sources, 25-year-old Ali Rasheed died after being electrocuted while retrieving a stray kite near the Sikh Canal in Baghbanpura. He reportedly climbed an electric pole and came into contact with live wires.

Among the injured, 45-year-old Shabbir was hurt when a kite string became entangled in the Gulshan Ravi area, while a young boy, Rafay, sustained injuries after a kite string got tangled in Defence Phase 5. In the same Gulshan Ravi locality, 8-year-old Irsa was injured after a kite string wrapped around her neck.

Two more children, 12-year-old Abdul Wahid and 14-year-old Salman, were injured while retrieving stray kites. Wahid was hurt in the Lower Mall area, while Salman sustained wounds after attempting to retrieve a kite from a tree.

Rescue teams provided immediate medical assistance and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

The Punjab government had banned the use of metallic wire and nylon string, while the installation of safety rods on motorcycles was made mandatory during Basant in Lahore.

The Lahore deputy commissioner constituted quick response teams (QRTs) in every tehsil to ensure public safety, monitoring, and emergency response during the Basant celebrations.

Police deployment

A spokesperson for Lahore Police said that over 10,000 officers and personnel are on duty across the city during Basant celebrations.

Checkpoints have been set up in different zones, with 104 in the Red Zone, 92 in the Yellow Zone, and 72 in the Green Zone. Police have also been deployed on rooftops, overhead bridges, underpasses, and entry and exit points.

The spokesperson said that the traffic police deployed 1,300 personnel and staff to manage city roads. During operations, 44 motorcyclists were arrested for failing to install safety rods, and cases have been registered against them.