Pakistan, Uzbekistan ink 28 agreements and MoUs to bolster bilateral ties

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attend agreement signing ceremony at PM's House on February 5, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday signed 28 accords and memoranda of understanding (M0U) to deepen bilateral cooperation, marking a significant push to expand collaboration in trade, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

The agreements were signed during Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Pakistan, reflecting a shared resolve to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.