Here's PTI founder Imran Khan's medical report

Family receives PTI founder's medical report from Adiala jail officials

February 06, 2026

PTI founder Imran Khan after appearing at the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. — AFP
Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's family has received his medical report from the authorities of Central Jail Rawalpindi, commonly known as Adiala jail, said Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday.

The PTI founder was shifted from Adiala jail to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for an eye procedure last month. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had confirmed that the PTI founder underwent a “20-minute medical procedure” at the hospital.

The matter came to light days after the medical procedure, prompting strong protests by the PTI for “hiding” Khan's illness.

According to Pims medical report, “Mr Imran Khan Niazi, 74, reported reduced vision in the right eye. A senior and qualified ophthalmologist from PIMS, Islamabad, conducted a complete eye assessment at Adiala jail, including slit lamp examination, fundoscopy, intraocular pressure measurements, essential laboratory tests, and optical coherence tomography (OCT) of the retina."

Based on his assessment, a diagnosis of right central retinal vein occlusion was made, and hospital-based follow-up treatment was recommended.

The report further said that Khan was brought to Pims for the advised procedure.

The procedure was carried out in the operation theatre under standard sterile protocols and monitoring, the report said, adding that it was completed smoothly in approximately 20 minutes.

During the treatment, the patient remained visually stable and was discharged with routine post-procedure case instructions, the report added.

The report was issued by Pims Executive Director Professor Dr Rana Imran Sikandar.        

