Imran's medical report shared with family on PM Shehbaz's directives: Tarar

Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan arrives to attend his hearing at Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, September 8, 2022. — Online

PTI returns to Supreme Court for Imran's medical reports.

Party seeks immediate access to former premier at Adiala jail.

Aleema Khan terms jail admin's conduct disregard for CJP.



Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's medical report has been shared with his family on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's directives, said Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday.

In a post on X, he wrote that the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) executive director sent the report to the superintendent of Adiala jail, "which has been handed over to the family".

"A letter was written by the Leader of the Opposition to the Prime Minister and PTI Leaders also approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding medical check up of Mr Imran Ahmad Niazi who is serving his sentences in Central Jail Rawalpindi (Adiala)," he said.



The announcement comes shortly after the PTI once again approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking Khan's medical reports and restoration of visitation rights.

Separately, Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, stated that the Adiala jail superintendent presented "two brief notes" about the PTI founder's health during an appearance before an anti-terrorism court.

"This conduct reflects a complete disregard for the authority of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court," she wrote in a post on X.

The former ruling party and its allies submitted a memorandum to the apex court, detailing what they called the violation of "law and human rights" in the former prime minister's treatment at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

The party approached the apex a week after PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that Khan's family will receive his medical report, following his meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

However, in its memorandum, the PTI said that no medical reports have yet been provided to the family.

"Access to Mr Imran Khan's family and his lawyers was again denied this Tuesday, the day fixed by court order for meetings of the family and the lawyers of Mr Imran Khan. The last meeting of one of the sisters of Mr Imran Khan with her brother was on December 2, 2025," the party added.

The former ruling party demanded that immediate access to Khan be provided to his family, doctors, lawyers, and friends.

In the memorandum, the party alleged that the PTI founder's rights as "a prisoner and a human being have been consistently violated" since his incarceration on August 5, 2023.

The PTI stated that Khan has been denied visitation by family, lawyers, and friends for long periods of time, adding that the former premier’s "forced isolation constitutes torture under all cannons of international law and our own jurisprudence".

The party voiced concerns about the cricketer-turned-politician after reports emerged that he was shifted from Adiala jail to the Pims for an eye procedure last week.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar confirmed the same during his address in the Senate on February 3, saying Khan was moved to the hospital on his own request.

In today’s memorandum, the PTI decried that the orders of the superior courts, particularly the Islamabad High Court (IHC), have been "disregarded with impunity".

The PTI also noted inaction on several petitions filed "against the denial of fundamental rights" to Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, who also remains incarcerated in Adiala jail.

The Khan-founded party also mentioned the lack of hearings on its petitions filed before the IHC and the Supreme Court, seeking suspension of the sentences handed to the former premier and the former first lady.

"The failure to hear and decide the applications for suspension of sentences is oppressive," it stated.

The PTI also noted that Khan "had been subjected to some rushed and secretive medical procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) emerged on Monday, January 26, 2026".

The reports, it said, were initially denied by federal ministers, only to be conceded later. "In violation of jail rules the family is kept entirely in the dark."

The party also mentioned Bushra Bibi's meeting with her family on February 3, during which she "revealed to her family members that Mr Imran Khan had been complaining of pain in his eye for nearly two weeks but was not attended to".

It stated that the former premier was examined by Pims "only when the pain had become very serious".

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.