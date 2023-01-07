Andrew Tate arrest: Here are all recent updates about ongoing investigation

Saturday Jan 07, 2023
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been subjected to scathing allegations ever since they were nabbed by Romanian authorities.
The far-right social media personality and his brother were arrested on December 29 in connection to human trafficking and sexual assault accusations.
In a recent development, a Romanian woman has stepped forward with the claims that Andrew tried to rope her into his s** ring when she was just 16.
Vice reported that another two anonymous women made similar claims against Andrew.
The controversial personality has denied the claims as his lawyer said: “They wanted money because I fired them” before adding: “The police found messages from the girls’ phones where they were talking between themselves and planning to lie about me.”
Andrew is currently in custody for 30 days on a judge’s order while shocking claims keep getting unearthed as the investigations continue.
Andrew and his brother's lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, said: “I’m quite sure about the innocence of my clients. We appreciate there is no direct evidence against them.”