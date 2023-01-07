Alexandra Daddario calls her first meeting with hubby Andrew Form ‘magic’

 
Alexandra Daddario has recently addressed her first meeting with husband Andrew Form, which she says “pure magic”.

In a new interview with Sunday Today, the San Andreas star discussed about her and her movie producer husband’s love story while describing their “first date” as “Nora Ephron” movie.

Recalling her first date, the Night Hunter actress said, “We did actually have our first date right next door at the Greenwich Hotel and totally locked down for COVID.”

“I think we were the only people,” remarked the 36-year-old.

However, Alexandra mentioned, “On our second date, we did the same thing at the hotel because there was nowhere to go. And we just took over the Greenwich Hotel.”

The actress who married Andrew in June 2022 revealed about her life as a wife and stepmother to her husband’s two children under the age of 10.

“I've always wanted to be a mom and be married,” stated The Layover actress.

She added, “I think from when I was young, I've never been scared of monogamy or settling down or anything like that.”

Earlier, speaking with Vogue magazine, Alexandra elaborated on her meeting with Andrew.

“I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance's couch and would take frequent walks,"

She continued, “He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi' just as I was turning around to glance back at him.

“I laughed and said ‘hi,' and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner,” commented the actress.

In another interview with E! News, Alexandra shared that Andrew “bring” her “peace during all the chaos, and hopefully it's the other way around”.

