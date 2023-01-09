 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Daniel Craig gushes over Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monae: 'She lifted me up’

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Daniel Craig lauded his Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-star Janelle Monae while presenting an award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City.

The actor, 54, looked dapper in a black suit as he handed over the Best Supporting Actress gong to the Hidden Figures star, 37, on Sunday.

Gushing about his friend before they shared a warm embrace on, he said: 'When Janelle floats, when she glides into a room, the chemicals in the air change.

'When I had the privilege of working with her, every day she lifted me up.'

Upon reaching the stage, Janelle - who cut a chic figure in a sheer black dress, joked: 'Are you kidding me. You guys got (expletive) James Bond?'

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has become the third most-watched film Netflix has released.

The mystery film, a sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, began streaming on December 23 following a one-week limited theatrical release.

After drawing in 82.1 million hours viewed during its Christmas debut, the film has now notched up 209.4 million hours of viewing time.

Only two films currently have more hours viewed on the streamer, political satire Don't Look Up and action comedy Red Notice.

Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, is currently the most-watched English language film on the streamer with 364 million hours viewed.


