Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Ahmed Faraz

‘Differences’ among JIT members probing attack on PTI chief

By
Ahmed Faraz

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Police officers stand guard in front of container truck used by the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan during his political rallies, hours after a gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. — AFP/File
  • Four JIT members have shared their reservations.
  • Khan claims JIT members being "pressurised".
  • PTI chairman was attacked on Nov 3 in Wazirabad.

LAHORE: Differences have emerged among the members of a joint investigation team (JIT) tasked with probing the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was attacked on November 3 in Wazirabad while he was leading the “Azadi March” against the Shehbaz Sharif-led government demanding snap polls.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) apprehended suspect Naveed from the crime scene — who also confessed to opening fire on the PTI leadership.

A first information report of the incident was registered on November 7 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The sources within JIT, aware of the development, said that the investigations into the assassination attempt have been handed over to an anti-corruption officer by the Lahore police chief Ghulam Dogar.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Dogar — who is leading the probe — has assigned the key responsibility of interrogating the suspect to anti-corruption officer Anwar Shah and no other member of the probe panel is given access to the attacker.

As per the sources, four members of the JIT have shown differences and shared their reservations with the Home Ministry and Punjab Police chief.

“They have written a letter to the Home Department highlighting the problems. The JIT members who expressed concerns are Khurram Shah, Naseebullah, Ehsanuullah and Malik Tariq Mehboob.”

PTI Chairman Khan has also cast aspersions over the investigation conducted by the JIT and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a powerful inquiry team.

In a tweet, the PTI chairman alleged that JIT members are "being pressurised to distance themselves from the findings" of the probe.   

"This further confirms my conviction that powerful quarters were behind the assassination attempt on me," claimed the PTI chief.

