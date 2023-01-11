MQMP appeal against UCs delimitation discharged

The Sindh High Court building in Karachi. Geo News/File

SHC dismisses MQMP's appeal against delimitation of UCs in Karachi.

MQMP plea says EC fails to adhere SC's delimitation principles.

Party requests court to order EC to conduct fresh delimitation of UCs.

KARACHI: An appeal by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) against the delimitation of union councils in the districts of Karachi has been dismissed by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

In their appeal, MQMP leaders, including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, pleaded that the provincial election commission had failed to adhere to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for conducting the delimitation of constituencies for holding local government polls in Karachi.

They stated that there were certain requirements as per the Sindh LG law for declaration of towns, but those conditions had not been fulfilled. Also, the population criteria for the formation of union councils and town councils had been violated despite objections raised by the petitioners.



They submitted that the ECP did not adhere to the principles laid down for the delimitation of constituencies in Orangi Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Ibrahim Haideri and North Nazimabad areas union councils. The court was requested to direct the ECP to conduct fresh delimitation of the constituencies of union councils after taking into consideration the objections raised by the petitioners.

The SHC’s division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, said the high court had already decided the identical petitions about the delimitation of union council constituencies, which were upheld by the apex court. For reasons to be recorded later, the court dismissed the petition.