 
Big-Picture
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship leaked: Insider

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship leaked: Insider
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship leaked: Insider

Insiders have just weighed in on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status.

An inside source close to People Magazine brought this news to light.

Per the insider, “She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family. They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.”

“Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

The inside source also noted how the couple’s relationship has “never been an easy” one in light of the ‘flip outs’ Kylie would be prone to whenever cheating rumors arose.

When asked about their living situation and why marriage was ‘never on the table’ the source added, “There is a reason that they never got married. It's always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes.”

More From Big-Picture:

A season of triumphs, tribulations, and expectations

A season of triumphs, tribulations, and expectations
Pakistan must fasten seat belt as bumpy 2023 ride begins

Pakistan must fasten seat belt as bumpy 2023 ride begins
Karachi's Meena Bazaar: A symbol of empowerment for women micro-entrepreneurs

Karachi's Meena Bazaar: A symbol of empowerment for women micro-entrepreneurs
Women, politics & patriarchal roadblocks to parliament

Women, politics & patriarchal roadblocks to parliament
Phool Patti Art: Turning the wheels of culture, testing brand new roads

Phool Patti Art: Turning the wheels of culture, testing brand new roads
The follies of fertility: She doesn’t want more babies…

The follies of fertility: She doesn’t want more babies…
How relentless floods hit the ailing elderly the hardest

How relentless floods hit the ailing elderly the hardest
Do not disturb! I'm riding a reverie in a fanciful Karachi

Do not disturb! I'm riding a reverie in a fanciful Karachi
Finding home away from home: The plight of Afghan journalists in exile

Finding home away from home: The plight of Afghan journalists in exile
The dying delta and the deluged dwellers

The dying delta and the deluged dwellers
Redefining masculinity — Let men embrace their feminine side

Redefining masculinity — Let men embrace their feminine side
Why are Pakistani students opting to study in Turkey?

Why are Pakistani students opting to study in Turkey?