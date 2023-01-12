 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Hate speech on Twitter has 'reduced'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Twitter app on a mobile screen.— Pexels
Twitter app on a mobile screen.— Pexels

Microblogging platform Twitter, part of news constantly because of the drama that the new chief Elon Musk brings to it, recently updated users on the firm's efforts to "reduce the reach of hate speech".

Often criticised for allowing all sorts of negative comments in the name of freedom of speech, of which the billionaire CEO is a big fan, Twitter has been dealing with the users' feedback and claims to work on recognising hate speech and decreasing its reach.

Twitter Safety, which is the social media firm's official account updating people on the latest safety tools, resources, and updates, said that the platform was observing a reduction in such content.

"Here's an update on our efforts to reduce the reach of hateful speech on Twitter."

"We continue to see a decrease in the reach of this content, with these impressions accounting for less than 0.01% of all English-language Tweet impressions on the platform since our last update," the tweet said.

In the same thread, the company shared "the actual chart" from its internal analytics tool to ensure transparency. The tweet claimed that the chart was not a designed image.

Twitter also said that it "heard people's feedback" and has extended, as a result, the lookback period for insights to 120 days, which was previously just 60 days.

The internet displayed mixed reactions.

"There seems to be a lot of focus on hate or hateful speech. How are you defining what that is?" a concerned user wondered.

"It's great to see that you're taking feedback into account," appreciated another.

"I reported some hateful speech last week. Took y’all 7 days to say “eh, it’s not hateful enough” so please hush. Y’all don’t care about this app going down the toilet," one user complained, while another said that he had "seen a great improvement since @elonmusk and the new team took over."

More From Sci-Tech:

Twitter rolls out new feature in bid for 'much larger UI overhaul'

Twitter rolls out new feature in bid for 'much larger UI overhaul'
Meta bans ads targeted at teens based on gender

Meta bans ads targeted at teens based on gender
Microsoft in talks to invest $10 bln in ChatGPT owner

Microsoft in talks to invest $10 bln in ChatGPT owner
Britain's groundbreaking satellite launch ends in failure

Britain's groundbreaking satellite launch ends in failure
What new feature has WhatsApp introduced for its users?

What new feature has WhatsApp introduced for its users?
Ozone layer: How the hole was plugged

Ozone layer: How the hole was plugged
This latest TikTok feature will solve your 'biggest problem'

This latest TikTok feature will solve your 'biggest problem'
JWST captures galaxy from 11 billion years ago

JWST captures galaxy from 11 billion years ago
Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation: report

Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation: report
World's first tractor that is 'powered by cow dung' could be revolutionary

World's first tractor that is 'powered by cow dung' could be revolutionary
Russian hackers targeted US nuclear scientists

Russian hackers targeted US nuclear scientists
Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the naked eye

Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the naked eye