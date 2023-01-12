WATCH: Dog shocks internet with 32 skips in 30 seconds

Balu's adorable skips along with his human companion Wolfgang Lauenburger.— Screengrab via Instagram

Guinness World Records recently took to Instagram to report the world's "most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 seconds".

"Balu" the dog has shocked the internet with his skills and melted many hearts with the adorable skips along with his human companion Wolfgang Lauenburger.

Guinness World Records routinely posts epic videos of different people and animals setting and breaking world records on its social media sites.



This recent video is taking over the internet as netizens express their astonishment at the dog's precision and coordination with which it skips the rope as well as collaborates with its pet father at the same time.

Guinness World Records shared the video with the caption, "Most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 seconds is 32 by Balu and Wolfgang Lauenburger."

In the video, the furry white dog can be seen jumping on its hind legs perfectly skipping each time with owner Lauenburger.

The record-keeping organisation reported that the most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 seconds were achieved by Balu and Wolfgang Lauenburger in Stuckenbrock, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on July 12, 2022. According to the GWR report, both the dog and Wolfgang trained very hard to reach this perfection and grab the title.

On Instagram, the video has garnered over three million views, more than 25,000 likes, and hundreds of comments praising the amazing duo.

"Thought that was the Rock!" a user exclaimed.

"Good boy," said another.

"This lovely dog is so cute, and congratulations to the little world champion," a third chimed in.



"This is crazy", "this is beautiful", and "smart doggo" were some of the other appreciative comments.