 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'miscommunication' with Kate over Charlotte spilled by tailor

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton misunderstanding over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress is laid bare by their tailor.

Ajay Mirpuri of Mirpuri Bespoke tells Page Six how he fixed the outfit problems with the Royals this ahead of the Sussex wedding in 2018.

“I don’t know anything that went on before we were asked to come in, but there was clearly a misunderstanding or miscommunication,” he said before revealing that “the brand that made the dresses has some of the highest standards in the world.”

Prince Harry, in his memoir 'Spare', talks about how Kate texted Meghan explaining that “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it

“Not at all. Everyone was very cooperative and in a good mood," says Ajay.

“We were contacted by a PA a few days before [May] 14, which is when we first went in,” Ajay continued.

“It took us three days and most of three nights,” he added.

“On this occasion it was our privilege to serve the royal family, and had no one put two and two together to find us, we [would have been] quite happy for it never to be known,” he said. “That’s not why we do what we do.”

Speaking about the debacle, Ajar says: “I feel it’s a family matter and should be dealt [with] as such.” 

More From Entertainment:

'Hypocrite' Prince Harry fake 'feminism' is only for Meghan Markle, not Camilla

'Hypocrite' Prince Harry fake 'feminism' is only for Meghan Markle, not Camilla
Prince Harry says 'five children' are 'too many' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says 'five children' are 'too many' with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry 'quick' rendezvous with older woman mocked by James Corden

Prince Harry 'quick' rendezvous with older woman mocked by James Corden
Prince William 'anxiety' screams as press asks him questions about Harry book

Prince William 'anxiety' screams as press asks him questions about Harry book
Kate Middleton is 'just like' Princess Diana, Harry is making her sound 'difficult'

Kate Middleton is 'just like' Princess Diana, Harry is making her sound 'difficult'
Sophie Richie steps out in style with fiancé Elliot Grainge at a fashion event

Sophie Richie steps out in style with fiancé Elliot Grainge at a fashion event
Austin Butler recalls Vanessa Hudgens' contribution for 'Elvis' role: 'My friend' encouraged me

Austin Butler recalls Vanessa Hudgens' contribution for 'Elvis' role: 'My friend' encouraged me
Florence Pugh recalls the negative comments during relationship with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh recalls the negative comments during relationship with Zach Braff
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson following in Harry's footsteps?

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson following in Harry's footsteps?
TikTok star Waffler69 dies at 33

TikTok star Waffler69 dies at 33

Camilla was campaigning to become Queen of England?

Camilla was campaigning to become Queen of England?