 
sports
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Sohail Imran

Wholesale review after PSL 8: Babar Azam’s all-format captaincy in 'doldrums'

By
Sohail Imran

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Captain Babar Azam makes field placings during the third England Test played at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi, December 18, 2022. — Reuters
Captain Babar Azam makes field placings during the third England Test played at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi, December 18, 2022. — Reuters

  • PCB to change team management after PSL.
  • Babar Azam's role likely be curtailed.
  • Separate captains for all formats under consideration.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling to conduct a detailed overview of the team management following a disappointing Test home season that could limit Babar Azam’s role in the team across formats.

According to Geo News sources, the PCB management committee under Najam Sethi is reportedly not happy with the current set-up and considering a wholesale review after the conclusion of Pakistan Super League’s eighth season in March.

Pakistan lost three out of five Test matches and won none, raising questions over Babar Azam’s leadership in the red-ball format.

The PCB sources, aware of the development, confided to the channel that changes are expected in team management and leadership due to the disappointing performance of the team recently.

“The PCB is mulling to strip Babar Azam from all-format captaincy and appoint separate skippers for all the three formats.”

Shan Masood’s inclusion as vice-captain in the ODI series against New Zealand in place of Shadab Khan was part of the same long-term strategy, the sources said, adding different captains for red and white-ball formats is also possible.

The names of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood are being discussed for the Test captaincy, they said.

The current management of the PCB is thinking to keep his skipper of any one format and a decision in this regard will be taken after the PSL.

Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and bowling coach Shaun Tait may also not be retained after their contract is ended in February as the board is considering to hire a foreign coach for the green shirts.

Efforts to bring in Mickey Arthur failed due to the former head coach’s prior commitments with Derbyshire county.

More From Sports:

Messi and Mbappe among nominees for FIFA Best award

Messi and Mbappe among nominees for FIFA Best award
Rashid mulls BBL future after Australia refuse to play Afghanistan

Rashid mulls BBL future after Australia refuse to play Afghanistan
Saeed Ajmal responds firmly to critics for calling Babar Azam 'selfish'

Saeed Ajmal responds firmly to critics for calling Babar Azam 'selfish'
Pakistan 'not ready' for separate captains in cricket formats

Pakistan 'not ready' for separate captains in cricket formats
Virat Kohli wishes daughter Happy Birthday in heartfelt message

Virat Kohli wishes daughter Happy Birthday in heartfelt message
Sania Mirza's meaningful message to fans

Sania Mirza's meaningful message to fans
Ex-NFL star Charles Johnson died by 'suicide'

Ex-NFL star Charles Johnson died by 'suicide'
Australia withdraw from ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Australia withdraw from ODI series against Afghanistan in March
PAK vs NZ: Naseem Shah continues to break records

PAK vs NZ: Naseem Shah continues to break records
Posts falsely claim Saudi club sacked player over refusal to give his jersey number 7 to Ronaldo

Posts falsely claim Saudi club sacked player over refusal to give his jersey number 7 to Ronaldo
Conway's ton helps New Zealand thump Pakistan to level series 1-1

Conway's ton helps New Zealand thump Pakistan to level series 1-1
Lahore Qalandars will 'defend PSL title under Shaheen's leadership'

Lahore Qalandars will 'defend PSL title under Shaheen's leadership'