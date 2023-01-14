 
world
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Andrew Tate assemblies’ held at school to protect children from ‘misogynist' tweets

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

‘Andrew Tate assemblies’ held at school to protect children from ‘misogynist tweets
‘Andrew Tate assemblies’ held at school to protect children from ‘misogynist' tweets

A school in west London has been holding ‘Andrew Tate assemblies’ to cancel out the influence of the former kick-boxer’s tweets.

The controversial social media personality and his brother Tristan Thompson have been in the custody of Romanian authorities over the human trafficking and sexual assault allegations since last month.

However, his official account of Andrew keeps posting damaging content while he’s been in jail.

The head of performing arts Matt Adams told The Independent that the tweets could serve as “gateway drug” to children.

“It is concerning how much Tate’s supporters will take his word as gospel, and not do any research before regurgitating it back out into the world,” Matt explained.

“Tate’s speeches not only scream of toxic masculinity, misogyny and ­­­victim blaming, but they express a deep lack of care for other people as human beings.”

“This lifestyle appeals to young men, and the message is that they must be just like him to reach it. One teacher told me a student had said that Tate was ‘correct’ regarding his distrust in government and taxes, so “the other stuff must be right”,” he added.

The 36-year-old’s following on social media continues to soar after his arrest. The hashtag #AndrewTate has also gained 12 billion views on TikTok since the ban.

More From World:

Iran executes British-Iranian national despite UK, US pleas: report

Iran executes British-Iranian national despite UK, US pleas: report
XBB1.5 — the most transmissible COVID subvariant yet

XBB1.5 — the most transmissible COVID subvariant yet
China’s on the move again, economic outlook brightens

China’s on the move again, economic outlook brightens
Donald Trump's company to be sentenced for 15-year tax fraud

Donald Trump's company to be sentenced for 15-year tax fraud
Russia claims capture of Ukraine's Soledar; Kyiv says fighting goes on

Russia claims capture of Ukraine's Soledar; Kyiv says fighting goes on
WATCH: World’s longest river cruise launched

WATCH: World’s longest river cruise launched
Japan prosecutors indict suspect for murder of former prime minister Abe

Japan prosecutors indict suspect for murder of former prime minister Abe
Andrew Tate details ‘pitch black’ living conditions in detention

Andrew Tate details ‘pitch black’ living conditions in detention
Death toll of bombing near Afghan ministry rises to 10: UN

Death toll of bombing near Afghan ministry rises to 10: UN
WATCH: BLM founder's cousin dies after being repeatedly tasered by police

WATCH: BLM founder's cousin dies after being repeatedly tasered by police
China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next

China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next
2022 tied as world's fifth-warmest on record, scientists say

2022 tied as world's fifth-warmest on record, scientists say