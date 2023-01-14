British Airways unveils new uniform including hijab

British Airways has released its fresh uniform line, the first in nearly 20 years, which includes tunic and hijab options for women.— Twiter/@pamannairbitch

LONDON: British Airways has released its fresh uniform line, first in nearly 20 years, which includes tunic and hijab options for women.

The collection was designed by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng and offers women's dresses, skirts, trousers, hijab, and jumpsuit options as well as a fitted three-piece suit for men.



More than 30,000 of the airline's engineers, cabin crew, pilots, and check-in personnel will start donning it in the spring of this year.

Chief executive officer of British Airways, Sean Doyle, said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.”

In order to understand how the uniform needs to perform for each profession while preserving a modern British, stylish appearance, Boateng, who has been working on the collection since 2018, shadowed a range of airport roles, reported Arab News.



“Designing this uniform was a vast and painstaking undertaking and it went far beyond clothes. It was about creating an energetic shift internally," he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

“One of my main objectives was to create something that spoke to, and for, the airline’s colleagues. Something that inspired and empowered them, encouraged them to conduct their roles with pride and most importantly to ensure that they felt seen and heard.

“Although the airline has a strong heritage, it was imperative to support in creating a fresh narrative of change and transcendence, while remaining timeliness,” Boateng added.

As the airline's staff receives their new uniforms, their old ones will be recycled to become toys, tablet holders, and other objects, some of which will be on exhibit in the museum, or donated to charitable organisations.

