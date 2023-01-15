 
Sunday Jan 15 2023
‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard admits he accidentally spoiled series spinoff

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard recently recalled the moment he accidentally guessed the plot of the Duffer Brothers' planned spinoff series.

Finn, who plays Mike Wheeler on Netflix’s hit horror-sci/fi series, admitted to nearly spoiling the spinoff plot while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“We were on set filming Stranger Things 4, and we were all talking about if there’s going to be — like joking, ‘Oh, they’re all going to have us back in 20 years, and we’re all going to [be] fat and old,’ that kind of thing,” Wolfhard told host Jimmy Fallon.

Much to the Duffer Brothers surprise, Finn correctly guessed the spinoff's plot. "And then they pulled me off... and were like, 'That is the idea. Who told you?' and I was like, 'No one,'" he said.

Finn continued, "And they were like 'What do you mean? You just came up with it?' and I was like, 'Well, no, I just thought that that would be a cool way to expand.' It was really funny, and they were like 'Okay, well... don't tell anyone.'"

In June 2022, the Duffer Brothers clarified that the future spinoff will explore a plotline unlike anything else the show has already done.

Meanwhile, the Stranger Things Cinematic universe will expand with an upcoming six-hour-long anime spinoff.

Stranger Things: Tokyo follows "video game-loving twin brothers living on the outskirts of 1980s Tokyo" who land themselves in the Upside Down. 

