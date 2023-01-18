Ashley Greene reflects on her fitness journey post baby: ‘rebuilding a strong base’

Twilight star Ashley Greene has recently addressed her postpartum journey after delivering her daughter in September last year.



On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram and posted a slew of photos as she posed outdoors surrounded by greenery and trees.

In the snaps, Ashley could be seen wearing dark grey, high-waisted leggings and matching sports bra, as she explained about her struggle to lose baby weight through consistent exercise.

“I was both exhilarated and humbled when I began my fitness journey post baby... and every day since then remains the same,” wrote the podcast host.

Ashley, who shares her child with husband Paul Khoury, continued, “I can't remember a time where I was more frustrated and where I struggled so much just to get through a workout that I used to power through... But I also can't remember ever being prouder of my body and everything it has done for me.”

Elaborating on her workout regime post baby, the actress mentioned, “I am dedicated to putting in the work to rebuild a strong base. I am also dedicated to giving myself grace and remaining eternally grateful for the beautiful life my body graciously helped me create and nurture.”

She pointed out that her body won’t “ever be quite the same and I'm learning to be ok with that”.

Ashley revealed that she had “dived into multiple fitness routines to challenge different parts of my body”. Moreover, she wanted to give special shoutout to The DB Method and her fitness trainer Adam Shwartz, who “worked with me since week one postpartum to safely and effectively rebuild my pelvic floor, glutes and core”.



The actress also encouraged other “mamas” while she called them “warriors”.

“You're perfect and you're allowed to go at your own pace and love every piece of yourself,” stated the actress.

In the end, Ashley sent out “special thanks” to her husband for being “the best and loving” her “unconditionally”.