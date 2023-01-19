Priyanka Chopra gives a fierce reply to haters on surrogacy criticism: 'You don't know what I've been through'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is fiercely speaking out on the criticisms leveled against her regarding the birth of her daughter Malti Marie via surrogate.

Gracing the cover for British Vogue's February issue, Priyanka Chopra gave an interview on the challenges of motherhood and life with her daughter Malti Marie, as per People.

Priyanka reflected on the comments and criticism that followed after Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas issued joint statements on the birth of their daughter, revealing that their baby girl was born via surrogate.

"I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me," she told British Vogue. "But it's so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it."

"I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins," she continued, referencing the fact that Malti was born three months premature. "So no, she's not going to be gossip."

"I've been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it's not about my life only. It's hers too," she reiterated.

The Quantico actress explained that surrogacy was medically necessary, "I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

Speaking to critics, the 40-year-old said, "You don't know what I've been through, And just because I don't want to make my medical history, or my daughter's, public doesn't give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were."