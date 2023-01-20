 
Phoebe Bridgers is inspired by Taylor Swift's approach to privacy

Phoebe Bridgers recently talked about her pal and collaborator Taylor Swift.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Phoebe explained that she’s inspired by Taylor to protect her private life from the public eye.

“I take inspiration from the people I see who are happy, and I'm still trying to,” said the Punisher singer.

Speaking of Taylor, Phoebe pointed out, “She's such a deep, wise human being, and has not sacrificed fun at all.”

Phoebe commented, “Taylor validates those boundaries that people have tried to take from her for her whole life.”

Meanwhile, Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn and Phoebe’s ex Paul Mescal have been close friends.

Reportedly, Phoebe and Paul met in 2020 after the former commended Normal People on Twitter.

Last November, the pair sparked engagement rumours but later, the couple reportedly parted ways.

Phoebe told magazine, “I am not currently engaged.” However, she didn’t comment about her relationship status.

