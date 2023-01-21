 
Prince Harry was given mysterious 'blue box' by aunt after Princess Diana death

Prince Harry reveals his aunt Sarah gave him a special gift after the demise of Princess Diana.

Speaking about an unusual souvenir given to them by their Aunt Sarah in memoir 'Spare', Harry reveals thinking: "What’s this?

She said: "Open it. I lifted off the top of my blue box. Inside was…a moth? No. A mustache? No. What’s…? Her hair, Harry."

"Aunt Sarah explained that, while in Paris, she’d clipped two locks from Mummy’s head. So there it was. Proof. She’s really gone, " he noted in the book.

