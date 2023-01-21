Kanye West wife Bianca ditched black hair to avoid comparison with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s bride Bianca Censori may have dyed her hair and cut them short to avoid comparison with his ex Kim Kardahsian.

Psychotherapist Jade Thomas told The Sun that the new style of the Yeezy designer marks a new start in her life with the Praise God hitmaker.

But she also mentioned that the change may have happened because Censori was feeling worthless after being continuously compared to reality TV megastar.

Censori debuted her blonde hair for the very first time when she was clicked having a meal with West, who now goes by Ye, following their secret nuptials.

“I can imagine it has been very difficult for Bianca to be compared to her new partner's ex-wife,” Thomas told the outlet.

“This comparison could lead to feelings of worthlessness and sets unrealistic expectations of her new relationship.

“Furthermore, this constant comparison could lead to thoughts of, is my partner only with me because of my appearance?

“Or thoughts of, would my partner still like me if I look different?” the expert added. “Perhaps this dramatic hair change for Bianca could be a way of turning a new page in her life or relationship.”

“It could also be a way for her to break away from the comparison of her new partner's ex-wife,” Thomas suggested.