Bajwa, Faiz had no role in installing Imran Khan as PM: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan disagrees with the view that former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, ex- director general of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid and former military spokesperson Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor played a big role in installing Imran Khan as prime minister, reported The News.

Speaking during the Geo News programme “Jirga”, the ex-PML-N leader talked about his relations with his former party, saying that the "relation with PML-N spans over 30 years".



Admitting to having contacts with the PML-N, Nisar said the decision will be made after the elections. When questioned about the possibility of going to the PML-N, he said the possibility of something is always there.

The former federal minister said it is correct he was against taking the matter of allegations against party supremo Nawaz Sharif to the Supreme Court, disclosing that he was the only person in the party who opposed Nawaz's intention to write a letter to the apex court.

“I was also against then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif presenting himself to JIT”, Nisar revealed.

'Friendly' relations with Imran Khan

Talking about his relations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nisar said he has friendly relations with Imran Khan, but feared the friendship might break up after becoming part of PTI.

"He has been very good to me," said the former interior minister, adding that the former premier respects him. He further said that he will contest elections for provincial and national assembly as an independent candidate.

Nisar also agreed that news is circulating in the market on launching a new party in the country. “I am not in favour of making a new party, nor am joining any party," he clarified.

When asked if Shehbaz Sharif is not successful as the prime minster as he had been when he was chief minister, the former PML-N leader said that Shehbaz was more suitable for the CM's post.

Speaking about the PTI chief's allegations against former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, the senior politician — considering it improper to level allegations against someone, said he has heard about Khan's charges, but Gen (retd) Bajwa has not responded to these on record.

The former interior minister said he does not disagree with the view Gen (retd) Bajwa, Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid and Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor played a big role in installing Khan as prime minister.

Nisar blamed the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government through a vote of no-confidence for the result of the internal politics of Pakistan. Imran had lost the majority in the assembly, he remarked.

Moreover, Nisar said that he still supports Afghan Taliban as they are a unit while the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a separate organisation having 20-22 different groups.

'Change of system not a solution'

When asked who is the best — Ishaq Dar or Miftah Ismail — as the finance minister, the former minister said: "You may differ or agree with the policies of Miftah, but he is an economist, while Ishaq Dar is an accountant."

He said the change of system is not a solution. "What we need is a change in our attitude and conduct. Everyone who ruled Pakistan during the last 70 years is responsible for the present situation in the country," he added.