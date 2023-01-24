Girls, including victim, seen in Lahore school bullying video suspended

The picture shows girls torturing their class fellow a private school in Lahore. — Screengrab/Twitter

Administration says girls suspended till investigation is completed.

Forms three-member inquiry committee to probe incident.

Action to be taken against those responsible: administration.

LAHORE: Four female students allegedly torturing their class fellow at a private school in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), as well as the victim, were suspended by the school on Tuesday.

Last week, the four suspects were booked for allegedly manhandling their class fellow at a Lahore school. They were later granted pre-arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

The court also barred the police from arresting them till January 30.

The school administration said that the girls have been suspended till the investigation of the case is completed.

The administration formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

The investigation committee has been directed to complete the inquiry within 10 days and submit the report.

"Action will be taken against those responsible in light of the investigation carried out by the committee," said the administration.

On January 21, the police lodged the first information report (FIR) against the suspects under sections 337A (i), 354, and 379 of the PPC after a video of the girl students beating the victim went viral on social media.

Imran Younas, the victim’s father, launched the FIR. He alleged in the FIR that his daughter’s schoolmate is a drug addict who wanted his daughter to join her company.

The FIR stated that one of the girls had a dagger as well. Moreover, the victim's father also alleged that his daughter's gold chain and a locket were also snatched by the suspects while they were attacking her.

He said that his daughter was tortured by two sisters when she refused to join their group. According to the FIR, the suspects attacked the victim, dragged her to the canteen, and humiliated her there.

The victim's father said that he has also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking action against those who uploaded the video on social media.

In the video, the victim could be seen crying for help while a girl can be seen sitting on her back, arm-twisting and hurling abuses at her.

A second girl can also be seen walking to the victim and sitting on her back, while a third slaps her. The victim reportedly received injuries on her face and was transported to a hospital for treatment.