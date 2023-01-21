 
Saturday Jan 21 2023
Video of Lahore school students torturing fellow goes viral

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

LAHORE: A group of female students manhandled their fellow student at a private school in the Defence Housing Authority area of ​​Lahore. 

Police have registered a case against the suspects under sections 337A (i), 354, and 379 of the PPC.

Imran Younas, the victim’s father, has filed a police report alleging that her daughter’s schoolmate Jannat is a drug addict who wanted his daughter to join her company. However, when his daughter refused and reported her, Jannat along with her sister Umaima Malik and others attacked her, dragged her to the canteen, humiliated and tortured her.

The boys recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media. In the video. The victim could be seen crying for help while a girl can be seen sitting on her back, arm-twisting and hurling abuses at her.

A second girl can also be seen walking to the victim and sitting on her back, while a third slaps her. The victim reportedly received injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Screengrab of a Twitter video.

