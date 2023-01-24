 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner join ex Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez at daughter’s musical recital

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

File Footage 

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jenner Garner joined him and his new wife Jennifer Lopez at her daughter’s musical event.

The Argo star was seen with his newly blended family along with Garner for his girl Seraphina’s musical event held at a performance hall in Santa Monica, California.

It seems like the J.Lo and Garner are developing a strong bond despite some insiders previously claiming that the duo does not get along well.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the ladies could be seen coming for the event separately as Lopez was accompanied with her child Emme.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

Garner arrived at the venue with her and Affleck’s children, daughter Violet and son Samuel, with their other daughter Seraphina was already inside the hall.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

As for Affleck, he was seen making his way through crowd with Emme donning charcoal jacket with a black untucked shirt, black jeans and dark leather boots.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

The Marry Me star looked effortlessly chic in short green tweed jacket which she paired with a pale green ribbed turtleneck sweater and casual blue jeans.

Garner opted for a more casual look for the ceremony as she wore a puffy navy blue down coat with a ribbed collar while sporting a toasty gray ribbed sweater.

This comes after an insider told Radar Online that Garner wants her kids to have a healthy bond with their new stepmother.

"There is nothing more important to her than her kids' happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J. Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for," the insider said.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘You’: Will Love Quinn return in Season 4?

Netflix ‘You’: Will Love Quinn return in Season 4?
Kylie Jenner sparks fashion controversy over noose-shaped necklace

Kylie Jenner sparks fashion controversy over noose-shaped necklace
Real reason why Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott broke up

Real reason why Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott broke up

Khloé Kardashian remembers Tristan Thompson’s late mother in moving tribute: Photos

Khloé Kardashian remembers Tristan Thompson’s late mother in moving tribute: Photos
‘Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke reunite at Sundance Film Festival

‘Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke reunite at Sundance Film Festival
‘Top Gun’ among blockbuster sequels targeting Oscar noms

‘Top Gun’ among blockbuster sequels targeting Oscar noms
Meghan Markle’s concerns about Prince Harry memoir disclosed

Meghan Markle’s concerns about Prince Harry memoir disclosed
Britney Spears to reportedly sell new mansion for $12 million

Britney Spears to reportedly sell new mansion for $12 million

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding ceremony was ‘mindfulness, meditation’ inspired

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding ceremony was ‘mindfulness, meditation’ inspired
Netflix boss justifies 'cancelled shows', fans not convinced

Netflix boss justifies 'cancelled shows', fans not convinced
Kylie Jenner faux lion head dress for PFW receives approval from PETA

Kylie Jenner faux lion head dress for PFW receives approval from PETA
Meghan Markle racism claims dubbed ‘very unsettling’ by opera star

Meghan Markle racism claims dubbed ‘very unsettling’ by opera star