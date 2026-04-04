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Inside Lizzo's sweet night out as she cheers on Myke Wright

Lizzo and Myke Wright turn heads at emotional final show in Hollywood

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 04, 2026

Inside Lizzo&apos;s sweet night out as she cheers on Myke Wright
Inside Lizzo’s sweet night out as she cheers on Myke Wright

Date night, but make it emotional.

Lizzo stepped out in full support mode for boyfriend Myke Wright, walking arm-in-arm into his final performance at The Hotel Café – a venue that’s about to close it’s doors for good.

So yes, it was cute… but also kind of a goodbye party.

Wright had been hyping up the night on Instagram, writing, “MAAAAAN I’m excited! Rock’n the main room at @thehotelcafe before they close this venue! Come thru, drink a lil something, dance and let’s celebrate life! APRIL 2ND MAIN ROOM 8PM $10!”

Mission accomplished.

The couple kept it stylish but low-key. Wright went with a chocolate brown sweater and cream trousers, while Lizzo turned heads in a sleek, form fitting jumpsuit with a bold racing stripe – equal parts cozy and cool.

Beyond the fashion, the vibe was clear: supportive, relaxed, and very real.

The About Damn Time singer has been opening up about more lately, too – from personal stories (including waiting until her early 30s for physical intimacy) to new creative moves. Next up? A children’s book titled Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin, inspired by her own journey.

But on this night, the spotlight was not on her.

It was on him – and she made sure to show up for it.

Because sometimes, the loudest statement is not on stage… it’s who is standing beside you.

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