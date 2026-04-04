Inside Lizzo’s sweet night out as she cheers on Myke Wright

Date night, but make it emotional.

Lizzo stepped out in full support mode for boyfriend Myke Wright, walking arm-in-arm into his final performance at The Hotel Café – a venue that’s about to close it’s doors for good.

So yes, it was cute… but also kind of a goodbye party.

Wright had been hyping up the night on Instagram, writing, “MAAAAAN I’m excited! Rock’n the main room at @thehotelcafe before they close this venue! Come thru, drink a lil something, dance and let’s celebrate life! APRIL 2ND MAIN ROOM 8PM $10!”

Mission accomplished.

The couple kept it stylish but low-key. Wright went with a chocolate brown sweater and cream trousers, while Lizzo turned heads in a sleek, form fitting jumpsuit with a bold racing stripe – equal parts cozy and cool.

Beyond the fashion, the vibe was clear: supportive, relaxed, and very real.

The About Damn Time singer has been opening up about more lately, too – from personal stories (including waiting until her early 30s for physical intimacy) to new creative moves. Next up? A children’s book titled Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin, inspired by her own journey.

But on this night, the spotlight was not on her.

It was on him – and she made sure to show up for it.

Because sometimes, the loudest statement is not on stage… it’s who is standing beside you.