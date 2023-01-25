Dureji — a wondrous town in Balochistan's Hub

Who could have imagined the presence of a world, sparkling with all the modern conveniences of life, amidst the mountains of Balochistan — just 150 kilometres away from Karachi. Tehsil Dureji of district Hub is no less than an oasis in a desert.



To see this bloomed flower in the midst of a desert, the team of Geo News left Karachi early morning and via the Northern Bypass reached Sakran and then the Shah Noorani crossing, where one way leads to the shrine of Shah Noorani and the other towards Dureji.

View of Dureji's greenbelt from bird's eye view. — Screengrab from a Geo News video package

After an additional hour-long drive as the car moves amidst mountains towards the Dureji Road, the view completely changed. Paved roads, fountains, greenery all around, and statues erected on the streets made for an enchanted atmosphere. The paved streets, beautifully designed homes, cleanliness, craftsmanship and modern parks were the most attractive.

The residents of Dureji surprised us more after informing us about having access to electricity and other basic facilities round the clock. There is also no shortage of water. When asked how this miracle happened in Balochistan, the local people said it was all because of the efforts of Member National Assembly (MNA) Aslam Bhotani and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Saleh Muhammad Bhotani.

A neatly paved road in Dureji. — Screengrab from the Geo News video package

It was school time in Dureji when we reached there early morning. We found out that the town has separate schools for girls and boys where children received education from middle level to higher secondary school, also known as FSc. The principal of Dureji Boys Higher Secondary School said that the local administration is providing all facilities to the school.

Girls attending a class in a Dureji school. — Screengrab from the Geo News video package

Upon wandering further, we found the city’s own fire brigade, its own National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office, telecom towers, a hospital and a public library where students could study in a quiet environment.

Regarding the abundance of water supply, we were informed about water shortage in the past due to which Dureji would often suffer from drought. To resolve this issue, around 40 small and big dams were built for not only this town but also the villages adjacent to it, among which Talanga and Othandro are prominent. The dams were beneficial because the people who migrated to Sindh earlier, returned to their native lands.

Deer safari in Dureji. — Screengrab from the Geo News video package

Our host shared Dureji is also a safe sanctuary for deer breeding because hunting is prohibited in the town. To confirm this fact, we set foot on a deer safari at some distance from this dynamic town of district Hub. For the first time in our lives, we witnessed the incredible movements of a deer.



While returning from our journey, we also visited the historical graveyard of Hanidan which date back to the times of 18th-century warriors.

Historical graveyard of Hanidan. — Screengrab from the Geo News video package

When travelling back at night, Dureji town was lit with LED street lights. Residents were seen relishing the cool winter breeze at night while seated beside the highway.

Dureji is, undoubtedly, an example for the entire country which shows how even the most challenging tasks can become easy if public representatives are sincere.