 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew 'only speaking to his lawyers' amid 'isolated' decisions: Insiders

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Prince Andrew is branded 'desperate' to reclaim his HRH title.

The Duke of York, reportedly trying to reopen his sexual assault scandal civil lawsuit, will be isolated.

Sources close to Queen Elizabeth II's second son tell Independent.co.uk: “There are fears he’s making judgements in isolation and only speaking to his lawyer.

“He’s seeing nobody, there’s a real element of isolation there, it feels like he’s becoming a recluse.”

“He is desperate for rehabilitation but does not understand the humility and penance he needs to show following the case.

“He’s stuck inside this bubble of wanting to have a role in the royal family when he doesn’t have one any more," they noted.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a message for Jacinda Ardern

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a message for Jacinda Ardern
Does Prince Andrew need HRH title for 'groceries'? Experts mocks Duke or York

Does Prince Andrew need HRH title for 'groceries'? Experts mocks Duke or York

Meghan Markle called herself 'fortunate' as she quit acting for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle called herself 'fortunate' as she quit acting for Prince Harry
Prince Harry says ‘beautfiul’ sport Rugby ‘indulges my inner rage’

Prince Harry says ‘beautfiul’ sport Rugby ‘indulges my inner rage’
Prince Harry says Camilla ‘leaked’ private conversation with Prince William to marry King

Prince Harry says Camilla ‘leaked’ private conversation with Prince William to marry King
Prince Harry recalls first official meeting with ‘Other Woman’ Camilla

Prince Harry recalls first official meeting with ‘Other Woman’ Camilla
Princess Diana ‘maths was wrong’, there were not ‘three’ in her marriage: Prince Harry

Princess Diana ‘maths was wrong’, there were not ‘three’ in her marriage: Prince Harry
Prince Harry ‘DNA’ was chased by tabloids to find biological father: Spare

Prince Harry ‘DNA’ was chased by tabloids to find biological father: Spare
Jazz Jennings is ready for a powerful adult journey

Jazz Jennings is ready for a powerful adult journey
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional on first Oscar nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional on first Oscar nomination
Nia Long says Will Smith carried a burden to represent perfection

Nia Long says Will Smith carried a burden to represent perfection
Jessie James Decker doesn't regret posting controversial picture of kids' abs

Jessie James Decker doesn't regret posting controversial picture of kids' abs