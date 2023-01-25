 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
WATCH: Farrukh Habib tries to stop police convoy transporting Fawad Chaudhry

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

PTI leader Farrukh Habib tries to stop a police vehicle by standing in front of it.
PTI leader Farrukh Habib tries to stop a police vehicle by standing in front of it. 

Amid drama surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry's detention in Lahore, senior party leader Farrukh Habib tried to stop the police motorcade transporting the former at the Kala Shah Kaku toll plaza.

Farrukh —who was continuously chasing the police convoy — also engaged in a scuffle with the police in the attempt to stop them.

As per details, the Islamabad Police had shifted Fawad to Services Hospital in Lahore for a medical check-up, after which they left for Islamabad despite the court’s order to present him before it by 2:00pm.

 In the videos shared on social media, the PTI leader and workers can be seen blocking the road and standing in front of a police vehicle in order to stop it from moving ahead.

