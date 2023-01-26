 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick seemingly disses Kardashians with cryptic post about ‘fake people’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Scott Disick seemingly disses Kardashians with cryptic post about ‘fake people’
Scott Disick seemingly disses Kardashians with cryptic post about ‘fake people’

Scott Disick seemingly threw shade at the family of her ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian with a cryptic post about “fake people.”

Taking to Instagram stories, the Flip It Like Disick alum dropped a picture of Shia LaBeouf with the words, "Shia LaBeouf once said: Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social.”

"They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity, and fake people,” the quote added.

Scott captioned the post, "Ain't that the truth."

The reality star and the Poosh founder parted ways in 2015 after decade-long romance but Scott remained a part of the of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

However, several fans have pointed out that ever since Kourtney married Travis Barker, Scott has distanced himself from the family.

A pal of him even told Page Six that Scott was "kind of excommunicated" from the family – a statement later refuted by Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," she insisted. "He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family. We love him and that is not true!" 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer ‘adores’ beau John Miller but not in rush to ‘walk down the aisle’

Jennifer ‘adores’ beau John Miller but not in rush to ‘walk down the aisle’
Piers Morgan wife bashes Beyoncé for ‘eye-watering hypocrisy’ over Dubai concert

Piers Morgan wife bashes Beyoncé for ‘eye-watering hypocrisy’ over Dubai concert
Lady Gaga expresses gratitude to Academy over Oscar nod for song ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga expresses gratitude to Academy over Oscar nod for song ‘Hold My Hand’
Gisele Bündchen enjoys horse riding with trainer Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica

Gisele Bündchen enjoys horse riding with trainer Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott on choosing name ‘Aire’ for second baby: Source

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott on choosing name ‘Aire’ for second baby: Source
King Charles or choice?: Buckingham Palace 'turned into a polling station'

King Charles or choice?: Buckingham Palace 'turned into a polling station'
Birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's children questioned in latest attacks on the couple

Birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's children questioned in latest attacks on the couple

Gerard Pique reacts to Shakira's diss track with first picture of girlfriend on Instagram

Gerard Pique reacts to Shakira's diss track with first picture of girlfriend on Instagram

Prince Harry talks about 'legendary mistake' of shaving head

Prince Harry talks about 'legendary mistake' of shaving head
Prince Harry smoked 'like a robot' on 'autopilot' mode from Diana trauma

Prince Harry smoked 'like a robot' on 'autopilot' mode from Diana trauma
Prince Harry likes to make friends who don't remind him 'he is Spare'

Prince Harry likes to make friends who don't remind him 'he is Spare'
Prince William would 'require lots of apologies' from Harry to 'heal': Former aide

Prince William would 'require lots of apologies' from Harry to 'heal': Former aide