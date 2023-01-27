Farrukh Habib booked for 'attempting to free' Fawad Chaudhry from police custody

PTI leader Farrukh Habib stopping the police vehicle transporting Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad. — Screengrab/Twitter/PTI video

An FIR has been filed against Farrukh Habib.

Multiple sections including that of robbery are included in the FIR.

Farrukh had blocked police motorcade transporting Fawad at Lahore toll plaza.

A case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib in Sheikhupura for trying to interfere in the matters of state when he tried stopping the police motorcade transporting, Geo News reported on Friday.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against him late at night at the Ferozewala police station by federal police officer Adeel Shaukat. Habib has been charged under sections 148, 149, 186, 225, 341, 353, and 395 of the Pakistan Penal Code, including that of robbery.

The FIR said that as the police was transporting PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad, a group of individuals led by Habib blocked the way at the entry points at the Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza in an attempt to free the former federal minister.

During the altercation with police, the group allegedly tore the uniforms of the officers and snatched a wireless set from them.

The FIR recommends that strict legal action be taken against Habib and his accomplices involved in interfering with official affairs.



On Wednesday, Habib pursued the police van transporting Fawad to Islamabad and attempted to halt their vehicles at the Lahore Toll Plaza.

A heated exchange of words occurred between him and the police officers. Throughout the incident, Habib repeatedly stated, "The Lahore High Court summoned Fawad Chaudhry. We will not allow the violation of judicial orders."

Additionally, Habib positioned himself in front of the vehicles of the security agencies at the Lahore Toll Plaza and threatened that the vehicles would have to drive over him if they wished to proceed to Islamabad along with Chaudhry.



The Islamabad police was transporting the Chaudhry to the federal capital after availing transitory bail from a local court in Lahore.

The court had ordered the Islamabad police to carry out a medical examination of the former federal minister at Lahore's Services Hospital before taking him to the federal capital.

While, Chaudhry's medical examination was being done the Lahore High Court issued orders to present the PTI leader before it.

Despite the court’s order to present him before it by 2:00pm the Islamabad police left with the PTI leader for the federal capital.

It was during this time, that videos were shared on social media that showed that the PTI leader and workers were blocking the road and standing in front of a police vehicle in order to stop it from moving ahead.