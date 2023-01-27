Meghan Markle has ‘no sway’ with Prince Harry: ‘On his own path’

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly wants the world to believe that she doesn’t manipulate Prince Harry.



Royal author and commentator Christopher Andersen brought this claim to light.

According to Fox News Digital he explained, “Meghan clearly doesn't want to make it look as if she's somehow manipulating Harry, or that she's had a hand in shaping his memoirs.”

“The Sussexes are very sensitive to the fact that their critics believe she has some mesmeric sway over him. The fact is, this is Harry's story, and for better or worse he has to own it.”

This comes after the author also weighed in on the Spare memoir and claimed, “What may be most concerning to both Harry and Meghan is the blowback they've gotten from people in the military who feel he was ill-advised to write about killing 25 enemy combatants while serving in Afghanistan.”

“I can't imagine if they'd had it to do over, that Meghan in particular would just as soon have had him leave those kinds of statistics out of the book.”