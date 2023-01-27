Dead Space remake: Release date and requirements

 
Dead Space remake, a 2023 survival horror game created by Motive Studio and distributed by Electronic Arts, will be launched on January 27 (Friday).

It is a remake of the same-named EA Redwood Shores game from 2008. After Dead Space 3's release in 2013, this is the first entry in the series.

EA is choosing a global launch strategy for the Dead Space remake because it is made for PC and current-gen gaming consoles (the Nintendo Switch is not included).

The Dead Space Twitter account has announced that the remake will debut on January 27 at 11 am EST, which is 9:00pm in Pakistan.

Requirements

It should be noted here that no one can play the Dead Space remake on an Xbox One or PlayStation 4, unlike several more recent releases, because it is a completely current-gen game. The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions have two rendering modes: quality and performance, to make up for this deficiency.

The accessibility options for Dead Space include narratable menus, a range of subtitle options, controller customisation, five difficulty settings and a colourblind mode.

Additionally, the Dead Space developer has also included an optional content warning feature. This means that the players will be informed about any upcoming game content that they could find upsetting.

