 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry believed Princess Diana will ‘shock’ world in post-death conference

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Prince Harry admits he took his time to come to terms with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how he believed that his deceased mum will come after long years of hiding and will take him with her.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “It had been four years, after all. Surely she’d established herself by now, forged a new life, a new identity. Maybe, at long last, she’s going to emerge today, hold a press conference—shock the world. After answering the shouted questions from the astonished reporters, she’d lean into the microphone: William! Harry! If you can hear me, come to me!”

He continues: “At night I had the most elaborate dreams. They were essentially the same, though the scenarios and costumes were slightly different. Sometimes she’d orchestrate a triumphant return; other times I’d simply bump into her somewhere. A street corner. A shop. She was always wearing a disguise—a big blond wig. Or big black sunglasses. And yet I’d always recognize her. I’d step forward, whisper: Mummy? Is it you?”

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle and America have changed Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle and America have changed Prince Harry'
Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'

Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'
Prince Harry admits Queen mother ‘loathed’ King Edward for choosing American woman

Prince Harry admits Queen mother ‘loathed’ King Edward for choosing American woman
Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles

Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles
Prince Harry recalls the moment he became ‘man’: ‘You are blooded’

Prince Harry recalls the moment he became ‘man’: ‘You are blooded’
Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger

Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger
Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'

Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'
Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals
Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge

Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'