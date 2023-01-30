 
world
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Reuters

Russia seeks 'new level' of China ties

By
Reuters

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before an extended-format meeting of heads of the SCO member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. — Reuters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before an extended-format meeting of heads of the SCO member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. — Reuters.

MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a "new level" and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing's leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China's top diplomat would visit Moscow in February.

"We are convinced that the potential for Russian-Chinese bilateral cooperation is still far from exhausted," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Russia aims to reach its target of $200 billion worth of trade between the two countries ahead of schedule and to "significantly deepen" its ties with Beijing, it said.

The deepening "no limits" partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia is being watched by the West with some anxiety, though it is unclear just how deep the partnership is.

China has refrained from condemning Russia's operation against Ukraine or calling it an "invasion" in line with the Kremlin which casts the war as "a special military operation".

After the West imposed the most severe sanctions in modern history on Moscow due to the war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin says Russia is turning towards Asia — and China in particular — after centuries of looking to the West as the crucible of economic growth, technology and war.

The Russian foreign ministry's comments came shortly after Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported that China's chief diplomat Wang Yi was set to visit Moscow in February.

According to the newspaper, Wang may visit Putin during his stay. The purpose of Wang's visit is unclear but may be related to preparations for an upcoming visit to Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping, it added.

When asked about the potential visit by Wang Yi, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular briefing that she was not yet aware of such a meeting.

More From World:

Odds 'very high' of US military conflict with China, says top Republican

Odds 'very high' of US military conflict with China, says top Republican
Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction

Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction
The COVID-19 pandemic in 10 figures

The COVID-19 pandemic in 10 figures
Fight climate change without slowing growth: UAE COP28 chief

Fight climate change without slowing growth: UAE COP28 chief
'World dangerously unprepared for next crisis'

'World dangerously unprepared for next crisis'
US urges 'calm' as Israel-Palestinian conflict flares

US urges 'calm' as Israel-Palestinian conflict flares
Gunmen kill eight people at birthday party

Gunmen kill eight people at birthday party
India's top court to consider cases against block on BBC documentary

India's top court to consider cases against block on BBC documentary
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran factory: US official

Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran factory: US official

Iranian military factory hit by drone attack

Iranian military factory hit by drone attack
Trump warns 2024 election 'our one shot' to save America

Trump warns 2024 election 'our one shot' to save America
US trade shifts on COVID and China tensions, but no 'decoupling' yet

US trade shifts on COVID and China tensions, but no 'decoupling' yet