Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Netflix unveils complete list of February 2023 releases

Netflix is bringing a huge collection of shows for its subscribers in February 2023.

From romance to horror and action to comedy, here's the list of everything scheduled to release this month.

February 1:

  • The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
  • Gunther's Millions
  • Bad Boys
  • Bad Boys II
  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Daddy's Little Girls
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Enough
  • It (2017)
  • Julie & Julia
  • La La Land
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • Spanglish
  • Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
  • Stepmom
  • Survivor: Season 32
  • Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself
  • Underworld

February 2:

  • Freeridge

February 3:

  • Class
  • Infiesto
  • Stromboli
  • Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
  • True Spirit
  • Viking Wolf

February 4:

  • Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 6:

  • VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

February 8:

  • Bill Russell: Legend
  • The Exchange
  • MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

February 9: 

  • Dear David
  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter
  • You: Season 4: Part 1

February 10:

  • 10 Days of a Good Man
  • Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
  • Love to Hate You
  • Your Place or Mine

February 13: 

  • Squared Love All Over Again
  • VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 14:

  • All the Places
  • A Sunday Affair
  • In Love All Over Again
  • Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry
  • Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
  • Perfect Match
  • Re/Member

February 15:

  • #NoFilter
  • African Queens: Njinga
  • CoComelon: Season 7
  • Eva Lasting
  • Full Swing
  • The Law According to Lidia Poët
  • Red Rose

February 16:

  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
  • Ouija
  • The Upshaws: Part 3

February 17:

  • A Girl and an Astronaut
  • Community Squad
  • Ganglands: Season 2
  • Unlocked

February 19:

  • Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

February 20:

  • Operation Finale
  • VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 22:

  • Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
  • The Strays
  • Triptych

February 23:

  • Call Me Chihiro
  • Outer Banks: Season 3

February 24:

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
  • Oddballs: Season 2
  • Married at First Sight: Season 12
  • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
  • The Real World: Season 12
  • We Have a Ghost

February 27:

  • VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 28:

  • A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
  • American Pickers: Season 15
  • Perfect Match
  • Too Hot to Handle: Germany

