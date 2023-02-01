Netflix unveils complete list of February 2023 releases

Netflix is bringing a huge collection of shows for its subscribers in February 2023.
From romance to horror and action to comedy, here's the list of everything scheduled to release this month.
February 1:
- The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
- Gunther's Millions
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Call Me by Your Name
- Daddy's Little Girls
- Eat Pray Love
- Enough
- It (2017)
- Julie & Julia
- La La Land
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Spanglish
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Stepmom
- Survivor: Season 32
- Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself
- Underworld
February 2:
February 3:
- Class
- Infiesto
- Stromboli
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
- True Spirit
- Viking Wolf
February 4:
February 6:
February 8:
- Bill Russell: Legend
- The Exchange
- MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
February 9:
- Dear David
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter
- You: Season 4: Part 1
February 10:
- 10 Days of a Good Man
- Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
- Love to Hate You
- Your Place or Mine
February 13:
- Squared Love All Over Again
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
February 14:
- All the Places
- A Sunday Affair
- In Love All Over Again
- Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry
- Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
- Perfect Match
- Re/Member
February 15:
- #NoFilter
- African Queens: Njinga
- CoComelon: Season 7
- Eva Lasting
- Full Swing
- The Law According to Lidia Poët
- Red Rose
February 16:
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
- Ouija
- The Upshaws: Part 3
February 17:
- A Girl and an Astronaut
- Community Squad
- Ganglands: Season 2
- Unlocked
February 19:
- Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
February 20:
- Operation Finale
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
February 22:
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
- The Strays
- Triptych
February 23:
- Call Me Chihiro
- Outer Banks: Season 3
February 24:
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
- Oddballs: Season 2
- Married at First Sight: Season 12
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
- The Real World: Season 12
- We Have a Ghost
February 27:
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
February 28:
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
- American Pickers: Season 15
- Perfect Match
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany