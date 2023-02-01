What is each country's dream job?

Depth of field photo of a man sitting in a chair while holding a cup in front of a table.— Pexels

The most popular jobs in the world are depicted on a worldwide map using search engine data and some unexpected positions made it to the top 20, reported Business Insider.

Data from worldwide Google searches for "how to be a..." with the desired job filled in between October 2021 and October 2022 were published by the financial services business Remitly. The top dream job in each nation was used to rank and categorise the results.

—Remitly via Insider

Pilot, writer, dancer, YouTuber, and entrepreneur topped the list of the 20 most coveted careers in the world. Canada, US, UK and Australia are the nations with the highest volume of searches for "how to be a pilot." According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the median pay for commercial pilots in the US was little under $100,000 in 2021.

The majority of Chinese individuals, according to the research, want to be nutritionists, while Lebanese people want to know how to become comedians.

With more than 800,000 global Google searches, writing is the number one dream job in Southeast Asia, New Zealand, and South Africa. However, Remitly experts warned that there are risks associated with a writing career.

"There are big rewards if you reach the very top and yet, it also promises to be a gruelling career for many filled with rejection, self-doubt, and financial concerns," the report reads.

However, the data reveals that writers are still ranked as the top profession in 75 different countries. The ability to write professionally can lead to careers as a journalist, author, or scriptwriter, making it one of the more diverse professions on the list.

According to Shana Lebowitz of Insider, notwithstanding Remitly's research, some professionals have shown support for dropping the phrase "dream job." As a substitute, more people are giving their personal identities more importance than their occupations.

"We all need to work to survive, but that doesn't mean we should dream about work," a recruiter wrote in a LinkedIn post.



Young professionals still want to work in fields that matter and have an impact while also making enough money to support themselves.



"The soul-crushing nature of spending a majority of your waking hours in pursuit of the resources you need to take care of your family is somewhat softened when you're working somewhere that aligns with what you're passionate about," a public-relations professional wrote, according to the report.

