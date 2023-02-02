 
AML chief Sheikh Rashid arrested from Murree Motorway

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid has been arrested in Thursday's early hours from Murree Motorway by the Murree police, the police stated.   

The AML chief's nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq confirmed his arrest to Geo News

According to the police, a bottle of liquor and a weapon has been recovered from Sheikh Rashid's possession. Police also said that the former railway minister was intoxicated. 

PPP's Rawalpindi Division President Raja Inayat-ur-Rehman had filed a case against the former federal minister in Islamabad's Aabpara police station for hurling allegations at former president Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a plot to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. 

AML chief Sheikh Rashid arrested from Murree Motorway

Sources told Geo News that the AML chief would be handed over to the Islamabad police.

Rashid's Lal Haveli has also been in the limelight after the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) sealed seven units including two units of Lal Haveli and five adjoining units on January 30.

Imran condemns arrest 

PTI Chief Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of his close aide and AML chief and saying he "strongly condemns" his arrest.

The former premier added that "never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive Caretaker govt appt by totally discredited ECP. "Question is can Pak afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when Imported Govt has bankrupted us?" he questioned. 


