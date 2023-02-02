 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Ahmed Subhan
|
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Former PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar booked in sedition case

By
Ahmed Subhan
|
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar. —APP
PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar. —APP

  • Shandana Gulzar is former PTI MNA  
  • Islamabad magistrate is complainant in case against PTI leader.
  • Non-bailable charges included in FIR.

ISLAMABAD: Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shandana Gulzar Khan, has been booked in a sedition case filed over her controversial remarks on a TV talk show.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on behalf of Islamabad Magistrate Abdul Hadi on January 31 at a woman police station in the federal capital.

The former PTI MNA has been booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The image of FIR filed against PTI leader in Islamabad. —provided by reporter
The image of FIR filed against PTI leader in Islamabad. —provided by reporter

Sections 124-A and 153-A are non-bailable charges while an accused can get bail if charged under section 505 of the PPC.

Shandana Gulzar Khan is the third opposition lawmaker who has been booked for sedition after Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry. Both the former federal ministers are currently on bail.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that he heard the PTI leader making serious allegations and attempted to incite violence through her comments on a TV channel.

“Peshawar is my city, I have seen it in destruction during General Musharaf’s time. This is unfortunate for Pakistan that when generals consider themselves god, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comes under terror attacks,” the police complaint stated.

The FIR further said that the PTI leader in a way hinted that terrorism is taking place in KP in a planned way.

The PTI leader, according to the FIR, also tried to create disharmony and incite violence in the country through his comments. 

More From Pakistan:

Zeroing in on terrorist network behind Peshawar attack: KP police chief

Zeroing in on terrorist network behind Peshawar attack: KP police chief
No evidence to back Imran, Arshad murder conspiracy: UK police

No evidence to back Imran, Arshad murder conspiracy: UK police
PTI prohibited funding case: IHC to announce verdict today

PTI prohibited funding case: IHC to announce verdict today
Barrister Saif admits PTI's policy on talks with TTP failed

Barrister Saif admits PTI's policy on talks with TTP failed
Can Pakistan break cycle of destruction in flood rebuilding?

Can Pakistan break cycle of destruction in flood rebuilding?
Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan 'arrested' from Lahore airport

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan 'arrested' from Lahore airport
Peshawar attack: Govt vows to eradicate terrorism in all its forms

Peshawar attack: Govt vows to eradicate terrorism in all its forms
Imran Khan ally Sheikh Rashid arrested for levelling 'murder plot' allegations against Asif Zardari

Imran Khan ally Sheikh Rashid arrested for levelling 'murder plot' allegations against Asif Zardari
Imran Khan moves IHC seeking dismissal of disqualification case against him

Imran Khan moves IHC seeking dismissal of disqualification case against him
Pink bus for Karachi's female passengers ready to glide

Pink bus for Karachi's female passengers ready to glide
Karachi school's registration suspended over corporal punishment

Karachi school's registration suspended over corporal punishment
Abbasi says 'not appropriate' to share same party rank after Maryam's elevation

Abbasi says 'not appropriate' to share same party rank after Maryam's elevation