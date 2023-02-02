Former PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar booked in sedition case

PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar. —APP

Shandana Gulzar is former PTI MNA

Islamabad magistrate is complainant in case against PTI leader.

Non-bailable charges included in FIR.

ISLAMABAD: Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shandana Gulzar Khan, has been booked in a sedition case filed over her controversial remarks on a TV talk show.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on behalf of Islamabad Magistrate Abdul Hadi on January 31 at a woman police station in the federal capital.

The former PTI MNA has been booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The image of FIR filed against PTI leader in Islamabad. —provided by reporter

Sections 124-A and 153-A are non-bailable charges while an accused can get bail if charged under section 505 of the PPC.

Shandana Gulzar Khan is the third opposition lawmaker who has been booked for sedition after Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry. Both the former federal ministers are currently on bail.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that he heard the PTI leader making serious allegations and attempted to incite violence through her comments on a TV channel.

“Peshawar is my city, I have seen it in destruction during General Musharaf’s time. This is unfortunate for Pakistan that when generals consider themselves god, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comes under terror attacks,” the police complaint stated.

The FIR further said that the PTI leader in a way hinted that terrorism is taking place in KP in a planned way.

The PTI leader, according to the FIR, also tried to create disharmony and incite violence in the country through his comments.