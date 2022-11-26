 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Senator Azam Swati criticised for using foul language against top military brass

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Azam Khan Swati addressing a press conference.— PID/File

  • Swati threatens Maj Gen Faisal Naseer of consequences.
  • Vows to go to every forum against Maj General Naseer.
  • Faisal Karim Kundi condemns Swati's abusive assault.

ISLAMABAD: Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati Saturday used foul language for the army chief and other senior military officers, drawing condemnations from political and social circles.

Swati hurled cuss words at outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and used offensive language against Major General Faisal Naseer.

The PTI senator called out the name of Major General Naseer and threatened him that he would have to pay the price.

“I will go against Major General Naseer at every platform. I will use every legal and moral forum against him,” Swati said in a social media post.

Responding to Swati’s abusive rampage, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi condemned Swati’s sinking to the depths of moral degradation.

“The aim of such statements is to please the enemy states,” Kundi said, adding that the PTI leader could only talk on social media.

“If he has any evidence then he should bring it out and if it holds water then we are standing by him.”

He said Swati never attended the meetings of the special committee formed to look into his case.

