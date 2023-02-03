 
pakistan
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Woman, brother booked for assaulting police officer in Karachi

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Friday Feb 03, 2023

  • Viral video shows woman pushing, slapping the DSP Traffic.
  • Woman, brother came to police station, threatened staff, DSP: FIR.
  • Case filed on SSP South Asad Raza's complaint. 

A case has been filed against a woman and her 'high-rank armed forces officer' brother after a video of her assaulting DSP Traffic Ishtiaq Hussain Arain went viral.

The case was filed after SSP South Asad Raza took notice of the incident. The FIR, filed at the Civil Lines Police Station Karachi, included provisions of interference with traffic laws and violation of traffic rules.

The woman, along with her husband, assaulted the DSP Traffic after she was stopped near PIDC Karachi on a spat over traffic flow.

In the video of the incident - that went viral over social media - the woman could be seen getting off her car and misbehaving with the police officer. The woman later resorts to pushing the law enforcer and trying to flee the area. However, in the video, she is seen slapping the DSP Traffic when he tries to stop her.

The woman reportedly works at PNS Shifa hospital, and her brother Asad is a high-rank armed forces officer.

Case filed

According to the FIR, the woman Anam and her brother Asad have been named in the case.

The FIR stated that the police officer stood at the PIDC post due to VVIP movement around 9am. The woman's vehicle was stopped for breaking the signal and being reckless, the FIR added.

The FIR states, "The policeman was talking to the driver (her husband) when the woman got out of her car and misbehaved with the policeman.

"The woman abused and slapped the DSP Traffic," it added.

The FIR read that the woman, along with her brother who claimed to be a law enforcement officer, came to the police station and threatened the DSP and other staff.

The police say that an investigation has begun after the filing of the case and the woman and her brother would soon be arrested.

Talking to the media, the DSP said that the woman assaulted him and kept saying that her brother is a highly-ranked officer in an armed force. 

However, he added, they returned to the station to sort out the matter. The DSP said that he can forgive them for the personal harm and humiliation caused to him, but he cannot forgive them for assaulting an on-duty police officer.  

