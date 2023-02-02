 
Thursday Feb 02 2023
'I'm in pain too, don't provoke my jawans', pleads KP's top cop Moazzam Jah Ansari

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari addressing a press conference on February 2, 2023.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari addressing a press conference on February 2, 2023. — Screengrab/PTV News

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday while refuting all the conspiracies that emerged regarding the suicide attack in Peshawar pleaded to the people not to "provoke his force".

Speaking during a press conference in Peshawar about the blast, Ansari revealed that they have found the network of terrorists behind the attack.

"We will avenge every drop of blood of our martyrs," assured KP's top cop.

He added that the police has acquired the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the suicide bomber in which he can be seen in a police uniform, riding a motorcycle and wearing a face mask.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

