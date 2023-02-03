Guinness World Records: Meet Bobi, world's oldest dog ever

Bobi with his world record certificate.— Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Records has crowned a 30-year-old Portuguese dog as the world's oldest canine, breaking a record that had stood for a century. Australia's Bluey, who passed away in 1939 at the age of 29 years and 5 months, was the previous oldest dog ever.

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed with a 12- to 14-year lifespan on average.

The canine was 30 years and 226 days old as of February 1 and is considered to be in good health for his age, reported the BBC.



According to the Guinness World Records, his ripe old age has been confirmed by the pet database of the Portuguese government, which is run by the National Union of Veterinarians.

He was born with three siblings in an outbuilding and has spent his entire childhood with the Costa family in the village of Conqueiros, close to Portugal's west coast.

Bobi and one of his cat companions in 2022.— Guinness World Records

Eight-year-old Leonel Costa claimed that even though his parents had to put the puppies to sleep because they had too many pets, Bobi managed to escape.

The dog was kept hidden from Leonel and his brothers' parents until he was eventually found and adopted by the family, who feed him the same food they do.

"Between a can of animal food or a piece of meat, Bobi doesn't hesitate and chooses our food," said Costa, who always soaks the food in water to remove the seasoning.

Costa claims Bobi has lived a mostly trouble-free existence, with the exception of a scare in 2018 when he was hospitalised after abruptly collapsing from respiratory issues. Costa believes the "quiet, pleasant environment" he lives in is the key to his longevity.

Given that Bobi's mother lived to be 18, it might also run in the family.

However, Bobi has suffered the effects of time; he is now having difficulty walking and his vision is deteriorating.

The Costa family dog, Bobi, is the "last of a long generation of animals," according to Costa, who calls him "one of a kind."

Just two weeks ago, Spike the Chihuahua, who is 23 years old, was recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest living dog. Bobi is now the oldest dog in history.

Since then, Guinness has updated its records and declared Bobi to be the oldest dog ever as well as the oldest dog to ever live.