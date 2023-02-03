Shaheen Afridi's Nikah with Shahid Afridi’s daughter solemnised in Karachi

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi’s Nikah Friday was solemnised with former skipper Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha at a local Karachi mosque.



Maulana Abdul Sattar performed the Nikah at the Zakaria Mosque, while the bride’s rukhsati will take place later.

Soon after the Nikah, a reception was also held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.

Asim Bajwa, the former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, was also present at the occasion along with Wasim Khan, the General Manager of the International Cricket Council.

Shaheen Afridi poses with his father-in-law Shahid Afridi and fellow cricketers including Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed during his Nikah reception in Karachi on February 3, 2023. — Photo by author

According to family sources, the couple’s mehndi function was held last night. Meanwhile, Shaheen’s family reached Karachi to participate in marriage events two days earlier.



The pair was engaged two years ago.

Speaking in an interview on Geo News' show "Aik Din Geo Kai Sath", the left-armer revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter.

"It was my wish and Alhamdulillah [thanks to Allah Almighty] it is fulfilled now," Shaheen said while blushing during the interview.

When asked whether Ansha felt jealous about his female fans, the 22-year-old cricketer said: "I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that.”

The host asked the young pacer about upsetting his numerous female fans after getting engaged so soon, replying to which he said: “I found my heart and that's enough for me."

With his team Lahore Qalandars as the defending champion, skipper Shaheen will be next seen in action during the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which is scheduled to begin on February 13.

The fast bowler has been in and out of the cricket field for a while in the wake of his knee injury during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England which was held on November 13.

— Thumbnail image by author