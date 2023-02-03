 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Hudson shares her views on How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Kate Hudson shares her views on How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel
Kate Hudson shares her views on How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel

Kate Hudson has recently spoken up about How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel.

To celebrate 20 years of the original movie, Hudson and other cast gathered for Vanity Fair feature to look back at its impact via Independent.

Even though fans being keen for the movie creator to do a follow-up, Hudson revealed that there are no plans for a second movie.

“People always ask us about a sequel but there’s nothing in the works,” said the actress.

She continued, “I love working with Matthew, so I’m sure at some point we’ll work together again.”

Interestingly, the 2003 romantic comedy featured Hudson (Andie) and Matthew McConaughey (Ben) as lovebirds who enter a relationship under false pretences.

“My hope is that Andie and Ben are happy, they’ve got a bunch of kids, they got married, and they’re still playing (expletive) with his parents,” disclosed Hudson.

The actress pointed out, “If there was a sequel, I’m sure there would be some conflict in there somewhere.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the director Donald Petrie shared that if ever there would be a sequel, he would want the return of its two lead stars.

“I don’t think it would be the same without Kate and Matthew in it. But It would have to be a writer coming in with an amazing pitch of how they’re going to sequel-ize this,” he commented.

More From Entertainment:

The Last of Us star Nico Parker breaks her silence on ‘nepo baby’ debate

The Last of Us star Nico Parker breaks her silence on ‘nepo baby’ debate
Kyle Richards shares her reaction to ‘frustrating’ Ozempic diet speculations

Kyle Richards shares her reaction to ‘frustrating’ Ozempic diet speculations
Kelly Clarkson tells Shania Twain about her biggest mishap onstage

Kelly Clarkson tells Shania Twain about her biggest mishap onstage

Susan Lucci tears up when asked about dating after the death of husband Helmut Huber

Susan Lucci tears up when asked about dating after the death of husband Helmut Huber
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their first child together

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their first child together
Priscilla Presley traumatized by son Navarone Garcia's accident days before daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death

Priscilla Presley traumatized by son Navarone Garcia's accident days before daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Prince Harry 'falsely' claims to be 'Royal Patron' of UK charity?

Prince Harry 'falsely' claims to be 'Royal Patron' of UK charity?

Netflix 'Outer Banks' season 3 episode titles unveiled: Check it out

Netflix 'Outer Banks' season 3 episode titles unveiled: Check it out
Ashton Kutcher prioritises being a Dad, the most: 'No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father'

Ashton Kutcher prioritises being a Dad, the most: 'No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father'
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stopped from entering Marc Jacobs show due to late arrival

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stopped from entering Marc Jacobs show due to late arrival
Netflix 'Stranger Things' writer's room denies Eleven spinoff

Netflix 'Stranger Things' writer's room denies Eleven spinoff
Jenna Ortega joins Will Smith kids for Kid Cudi 39th birthday celebration

Jenna Ortega joins Will Smith kids for Kid Cudi 39th birthday celebration