Kate Hudson shares her views on How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel

Kate Hudson has recently spoken up about How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel.



To celebrate 20 years of the original movie, Hudson and other cast gathered for Vanity Fair feature to look back at its impact via Independent.

Even though fans being keen for the movie creator to do a follow-up, Hudson revealed that there are no plans for a second movie.

“People always ask us about a sequel but there’s nothing in the works,” said the actress.

She continued, “I love working with Matthew, so I’m sure at some point we’ll work together again.”

Interestingly, the 2003 romantic comedy featured Hudson (Andie) and Matthew McConaughey (Ben) as lovebirds who enter a relationship under false pretences.

“My hope is that Andie and Ben are happy, they’ve got a bunch of kids, they got married, and they’re still playing (expletive) with his parents,” disclosed Hudson.

The actress pointed out, “If there was a sequel, I’m sure there would be some conflict in there somewhere.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the director Donald Petrie shared that if ever there would be a sequel, he would want the return of its two lead stars.

“I don’t think it would be the same without Kate and Matthew in it. But It would have to be a writer coming in with an amazing pitch of how they’re going to sequel-ize this,” he commented.