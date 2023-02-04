Shaheen Afridi furious after post-Nikah photos leaked

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) poses with his father-in-law Shahid Afridi during his Nikah ceremony in Karachi on February 4, 2023. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi

Expressing his extreme disappointment after the post-Nikah photos of his were leaked on social media, Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi Saturday expressed disappointment and noted that despite repeated requests, their "privacy was hurt and people kept sharing it without any guilt".

Afridi’s Nikah Friday was solemnised with former skipper Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha, at a local Karachi mosque. Maulana Abdul Sattar performed the Nikah at the Zakaria Mosque, while the bride’s rukhsati will take place later.

Soon after the Nikah, a reception was also held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.

Meanwhile, leaked photos of the newly-wed couple started doing the rounds on the internet which hurt the sentiments of the pacer as he asked the people to respect their privacy.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the pacer wrote: “I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day.”

But before expressing his displeasure over the photos being leaked, the pacer had also thanked Allah Almighty for "been very kind and generous".

"May we always remain as a garment to each other. Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers."

Last month, Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan also announced his Nikah with the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq, the team's incumbent head coach and veteran cricketer — and none of their photos were leaked after the couple requested privacy.

Khan, taking to Twitter, updated fans about the major life development while requesting for his privacy to be respected in its wake.

Stating his choice to always keep his family life separate from work and highlighted that his family also opted to stay out of public life.

"My wife has asked for the same, she wants her life to remain private. I would kindly request everyone to respect her choice and our family's choice," the note further read.

During the same month, pacer Haris Rauf and batter Shan Masood also got hitched.