Naseem Shah appointed honorary DSP of Balochistan Police

Naseem Shah photographed during the ceremony where he was appointed Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police. — Twitter/@imransiddique89

Pakistan cricket team's fast bowler Naseem Shah has been appointed as Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police on Saturday.

The Balochistan police appointed Naseem Shah as the “Honorary DSP” of the police. For this appointment, a ceremony was held at the IG Balochistan Police Office, Quetta, in which Shah was formally dressed in police uniform and ranks were also installed.

During the ceremony, Shah took to the stage to share his thoughts on his appointment. Grinning with obvious joy, the cricketer expressed his gratitude to the Balochistan Police for the "honour".

"As a child, I had been scared of policemen. My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up. I have come to realise the sacrifices they make to keep us safe," he said.

"They don't just put their lives at risk for us, but I have a far more simple example of their service. Those appointed with us at the NCA stay awake at night to protect us. I cannot even function if I do not get a good night’s rest. I have immense respect for the police and am deeply grateful for their assistance.”

Soon after the announcement was made, fans of the cricketer took to Twitter to share their love and support for him.

One user wrote: “National talented fast-bowler Naseem Shah has been awarded the post of honorary DSP by Balochistan Police. Naseem Shah has been made their brand ambassador by Balochistan Police. Masha Allah congratulations”

Others commented him on looking “handsome” in the uniform, saying that he was “glowing”.

It should be noted that in July 2022, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police appointed Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi as a goodwill ambassador to promote the soft image of the law enforcement agency among the citizens.

Addressing the ceremony, Afridi had said that becoming a goodwill ambassador for the KP Police is an honour for him. The cricketer paid tribute to the martyrs of the police force.

Highlighting the services of the force, he saluted the police.