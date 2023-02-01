'Not cool': Netizens lambast Naseem Shah for 'body shaming' Azam Khan

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah (R) and Azam Khan (L). — Twitter/Screengrab

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), was censured by social media users for body shaming his fellow countryman Azam Khan.



During the match between Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians on Tuesday, Naseem first initiated a banter with Azam and tried to hug him. However, the wicketkeeper-batter pushed him away.

Later, the speedster mocked Azam's walking style on camera. The Karachi-born player, who is the son of former wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan, was unaware of Naseem's actions.

The 19-year-old pacer did not know that his gestures would be criticised over the internet.

The netizens, taking to Twitter, slammed Naseem for body shaming Azam.

Take a look at the reactions:

"Honestly not funny and not cool," said one of the users.



One of the users said someone should tell Naseem Shah that cricket is a gentlemen’s game.

While another found the action "silly".

One of the users, who was very angry by this action, called it "shameful".

It must be noted that Pakistan players have been allowed to participate in the BPL till February 8, according to sources.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s decision is only applicable on those who are not part of the upcoming exhibition match in Quetta between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

The players who will participate in the exhibition match on February 5 have been asked to return home on February 2.

Earlier, all the players had been advised to return home on February 2, eleven days before the PSL 8 begins in Multan. The PCB had said that it has recalled the players who will be playing the PSL 8 due to the request of the franchises.

Top players of the Pakistan T20 side including Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Iftikhar Ahmed, along with others, are participating in the BPL 2023.