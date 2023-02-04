 
Olivia Wilde ditches a chance encounter with ex Harry Styles at the same gym

Olivia Wilde avoids run-in with ex Harry Styles as the pair hit the same gym at the same time.

On Friday, February 3, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted in the same gym in Los Angeles.

As per Daily Mail, the Don't Worry Darling actress flashed her toned abs in a stylish pink and maroon outfit with sunglasses covering her eyes as she was captured leaving her workout class.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles, 28, left the gym separately in a black sweatshirt and sweatpants, also wearing shades over his eyes.

Wilde's having a custody battle of her two children with ex-Jason Sudeikis, 47, and is still "locked in a dogfight."

